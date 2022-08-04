SA reacts to Mabe calling for political parties to take a stand against crime

Mabe said foreign nationals who want to come to SA must do so legally, saying the country is not a “playground”.
“Once we display intolerance, we will also make our ability to fight this horrendous crime possible. For the police to be effective in discharging their responsibilities, they require communities to stand together,” he said.
“As the ANC said, we will stand on the protest line today to help reclaim our own sovereignty to make sure that the ANC can reassert, consolidate and reclaim its ability to lead society.
“SA is not a playground, it must be understood like that. We are a very serious country. Those who are foreign nationals and want to come to this country must do so legally. Foreign nationals who are in the country illegally have to be taken back home because we cannot afford crimes being committed by foreign nationals who are undocumented.”
On social media, many weighed in on the call, with some saying his stance was no different from that of Operation Dudula.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Many have reacted to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe's call for political parties to take a stand against crime instead of calling for police minister Bheki Cele to resign.
The party on Wednesday held a picket outside the Krugersdorp magistrate's court to oppose the bail application of a group of suspected illegal miners in the area.
The suspects were arrested in the wake of the gang rape of eight women last week during a music video shoot at a mine dump.
Speaking outside the court, Mabe called on all political formations to take a stand against crime.
“We need everyone, everyone in the DA, ActionSA and ANC must [take a stand] on this thing. We need each and everyone to [take a stand]. We need to push everyone here.
“We can't have people having boards saying 'Bheki Cele must go' when we are supposed to be fighting against rape. Bheki Cele ain't leaving,” said Mabe as DA members held “Bheki Cele must go” placards.
‘All countries need to take responsibility for their citizens’: Lindiwe Zulu on immigration
On social media, many weighed in on the call, with some saying his stance was no different from that of Operation Dudula.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
