Politics

KZN ANC accepts Zikalala's resignation with 'pain and difficulty'

05 August 2022 - 13:38
Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says Sihle Zikalala's resignation as premier is “painful and difficult”.

Zikalala offered the provincial executive committee (PEC) his resignation on Thursday before the first PEC meeting after the provincial conference where he lost the chairmanship.

The PEC accepted his resignation and the names of Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted and they are going for interviews on Saturday. 

“The ANC accepted Zikalala's resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over. 

“We are grateful for the job he has done for the people of this province and we appreciate that he made a conscious decision not to leave office hastily,” provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said.

Mtolo also praised Zikalala for a number of provincial government departments receiving unqualified audit outcomes for the first time during his tenure. 

“We thank Zikalala for his dedication to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal as he was mandated by the ANC,” he added. 

A new premier will be sworn in once interviews are concluded and Zikalala's resignation is confirmed by the provincial legislature.

TimesLIVE

