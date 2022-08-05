×

Politics

Sihle Zikalala has requested ‘to resign as KZN premier’

He is said to have told officials of his intention to vacate office

05 August 2022 - 09:56
Sihle Zikalala is expected to resign as KwaZulu-Natal premier. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is said to have requested to be released from his position as premier of the province.

TimesLIVE has established that Zikalala on Thursday informed the provincial ANC leadership of his intention to step down. 

It is believed the provincial executive committee (PEC) accepted his decision.

The PEC meeting, held virtually yesterday, is said to have agreed on names for a possible replacement for Zikalala, including finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC MPLs Mbali Fraser and Amanda Bani.

The three names have been sent to the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House in Johannesburg for approval. This means KwaZulu-Natal is likely to have a woman premier as Zikalala’s replacement.

This publication had not received comments from ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo at the time of publishing.

Zikalala failed to make it into thePEC elected at the ANC provincial conference last month.

He accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday after losing the chair position to Sboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

