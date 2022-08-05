Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is on Friday briefing the media after his resignation.
Zikalala offered the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) his resignation on Thursday before the first PEC meeting after the provincial conference where he lost the chairmanship.
The PEC accepted his resignation and the names of Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted and they are going for interviews on Saturday.
“The ANC accepted Zikalala's resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Outgoing KZN premier Sihle Zikalala briefs media after resignation
Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is on Friday briefing the media after his resignation.
Zikalala offered the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) his resignation on Thursday before the first PEC meeting after the provincial conference where he lost the chairmanship.
The PEC accepted his resignation and the names of Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted and they are going for interviews on Saturday.
“The ANC accepted Zikalala's resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
KZN ANC accepts Zikalala's resignation with 'pain and difficulty'
Sihle Zikalala has requested ‘to resign as KZN premier’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos