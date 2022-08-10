×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘ANC created a dependency state to control citizens’ — Mcebo Dlamini gets tongues wagging

10 August 2022 - 12:00
Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini says the ANC created a dependency state to 'control citizens'.
Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini says the ANC created a dependency state to 'control citizens'.
Image: Alon Skuy

Scores have weighed in on Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini’s claim that the ANC has created a dependency state to “control citizens”.

In a recent interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Dlamini slammed the ANC for “controlling people”, saying it was time people stood up and took pride in who they are.

“The ANC, the black government, created a dependent citizenry. They found black people working and feeding themselves, and they made those people useless and living on handouts,” said Dlamini

“We are a laughing stock. We will fight foreigners day in and day out but they are working. We want to go and queue for R350. The damage is huge. It was intentionally made so you can control the citizenry, control the uprising and control the violence.”

'Mcebo Dlamini is a revolutionary, we will never forget his name': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

'No court judgment will bury his contribution'
Politics
2 years ago

Dlamini said black people, especially men, must seek pride in feeding their children and building shelter for themselves.

He also said black people should be more upset that they do not have jobs and cannot feed themselves instead of celebrating government for providing them with houses and grants.

“The biggest problem in this country is educated people. When I speak of educated people, I am not speaking of jealousy. I hold more than five degrees.

“We as black people today are bragging about how many degrees we have and not how much money we have. Black people have three degrees, four degrees but are unemployed,” he said.

Many agreed with Dlamini, while others said he is looking for political relevance.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini apologises for antisemitic comments

The former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini has apologised to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) for the anti-semitic comments he made in 2015.
News
1 year ago

It started peacefully but became violent, says Mcebo Dlamini as he pleads guilty

What started as a legitimate protest escalated into an act of public violence
News
2 years ago

'Tired' Mcebo Dlamini pleads guilty but avoids jail time

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini on Monday pleaded guilty in his criminal case, but has avoided jail time.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  3. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  4. Concern over tampering of phones, emails at public protector's office Politics
  5. Storm clouds gather for the president over Farmgate Politics

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...