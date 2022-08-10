‘ANC created a dependency state to control citizens’ — Mcebo Dlamini gets tongues wagging

Dlamini said black people, especially men, must seek pride in feeding their children and building shelter for themselves.
He also said black people should be more upset that they do not have jobs and cannot feed themselves instead of celebrating government for providing them with houses and grants.
“The biggest problem in this country is educated people. When I speak of educated people, I am not speaking of jealousy. I hold more than five degrees.
“We as black people today are bragging about how many degrees we have and not how much money we have. Black people have three degrees, four degrees but are unemployed,” he said.
Many agreed with Dlamini, while others said he is looking for political relevance.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Image: Alon Skuy
Scores have weighed in on Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini’s claim that the ANC has created a dependency state to “control citizens”.
In a recent interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Dlamini slammed the ANC for “controlling people”, saying it was time people stood up and took pride in who they are.
“The ANC, the black government, created a dependent citizenry. They found black people working and feeding themselves, and they made those people useless and living on handouts,” said Dlamini
“We are a laughing stock. We will fight foreigners day in and day out but they are working. We want to go and queue for R350. The damage is huge. It was intentionally made so you can control the citizenry, control the uprising and control the violence.”
'Mcebo Dlamini is a revolutionary, we will never forget his name': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
