×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ConCourt dismisses Magashule’s bid to overturn his ANC suspension

10 August 2022 - 19:14
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule loses another court bid.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule loses another court bid.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Ace Magashule's application to appeal his suspension as the ANC's secretary-general.

In a short judgment, the apex court said Magashule had no prospects of successfully appealing his suspension. This is yet another court bid he has lost on the matter.

Another blow for Ace Magashule as SCA dismisses ‘step-aside’ appeal

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has lost another bid to have his party suspension set aside.
Politics
6 months ago

“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for condonation and the application for leave to appeal. It has concluded that though there are no reasonable prospects of success on merits of the application for leave to appeal, the delay in bringing the application for leave to appeal is minimal, the explanation for the delay is adequate and there is no prejudice to the respondents,” the judgment reads.

“Consequently, condonation is granted, but leave to appeal must be refused for lack of reasonable prospects of success.”

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in May 2021, in line with the party's step-aside rule, after failing to voluntarily vacate his position because of his legal challenges. The provision calls on those who are indicted in a court of law to voluntarily step aside until they have dealt with their legal woes, failing which they will face suspension.

Magashule is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R255m asbestos roof auditing tender awarded during his tenure as Free State premier.

He approached the Constitutional Court after his failed bid at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which in January upheld the high court's decision.

He had sought to challenge his suspension on the basis that the step-aside rule was unconstitutional, but his applications have failed at the high court, SCA and now at the ConCourt.

Magashule had pinned his hopes on the apex court declaring his suspension and the step-aside rule unlawful. That way he would be eligible to stand for an ANC top- six position when the party holds its conference in December.

Last week the party's policy conference rejected moves to scrap the rule, though it conceded its application was perhaps not entirely fair.

An amended version strengthening the step-aside provision has barred those facing criminal charges from standing for any leadership position in the party.

The party will open for nominations for the December conference later this month. The Constitutional Court ruling means Magashule may not stand for positions he is rumoured to have earmarked, including election as party president and re-election as secretary-general.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | ANC 'overwhelmingly' retains step-aside rule

The ANC’s policy conference has "overwhelmingly” retained the party's controversial step-aside resolution despite efforts by some of its provincial ...
Politics
1 week ago

Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says some of the calls for younger leaders to take over the party are not political, but part of the battle ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Step-aside policy here to stay' says Ramaphosa as ANC policy conference

The ANC concluded it's sixth national policy conference on a reflective note, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the party's renewal was an ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  3. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  4. ‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN Politics
  5. Concern over tampering of phones, emails at public protector's office Politics

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists