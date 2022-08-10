×

Politics

LISTEN | You get the president you deserve, gangster or liberator: Malema

The money for a better life is there, 'even under the mattress'

10 August 2022 - 16:16 By Bulelani Nonyukela
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has chastised the people of the Eastern Cape for voting ANC despite service delivery failure.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane should be “rotting in jail” for corruption in the province, he alleged.

Listen to what he said:

Malema spoke on several issues, including GBV, farmgate, impeaching President Cyril Ramaphosa and ukuthwala. He urged citizens to rise and defend the country against criminals who have “declared war” against women because no-one is coming to save them.

“SA, you get the government you deserve. If you want a president of a gangster you’ve got one, but if you want one to liberate you from poverty you have to change your vote.”

Malema said there is enough money in the country, “it’s there even under the mattress”, but SA needs a caring government. He slammed service delivery in the province.

TimesLIVE

