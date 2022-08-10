The government is on Wednesday giving an update on the Marikana massacre class action lawsuit.
Families of the slain miners sued the state and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the massacre which occurred in August 2012 at the Lonmin mine in Marikana, in the North West.
Government gives update on Marikana class action lawsuit
