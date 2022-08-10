The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Wednesday.
Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 9 2022.
WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry continues
