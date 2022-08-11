×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'Hilarious' Nomusa Dube-Ncube resurfaces as she makes history

11 August 2022 - 09:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The video of Nomusa Dube-Ncube had the internet in stitches.
The video of Nomusa Dube-Ncube had the internet in stitches.
Image: SOWETAN / THULI DLAMINI

Nomusa Dube-Ncube was a social media sensation long before she made history this week as KwaZulu-Natal's first female premier.

Dube-Ncube was elected to the position on Wednesday in a special sitting of the provincial legislature outside Mooi River in the Midlands. She was voted in by 45 votes after the EFF and IFP abstained.

While many were celebrating her rise to the premiership, a video was shared of Dube-Ncube exercising and talking about the effect of the Covid-19 on the economy while MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

“We understand that a robust, prosperous economy requires a healthy, fit and strong personnel of both management and workers,” she said, to clips of her shadow boxing.

“Keeping fit is one of the best things you can do for your body and mind. So, together we can beat this. Together we can beat Covid-19,” she added.

Dube-Ncube took over from Sihle Zikalala, following his resignation last week.

Zikalala was not spared, with users also sharing brief, edited, clips from a video of him exercising, seemingly from the same campaign.

Social media was flooded with reaction to the videos, with many having a laugh as they celebrated Dube-Ncube's accomplishment.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP and EFF abstain from voting

Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead KwaZulu-Natal’s executive since inception.
Politics
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Nomusa Dube-Ncube confirmed as KZN premier-elect

Dube-Ncube has been picked to lead the province after interviews which she described as “intense”. She replaces Sihle Zikalala who resigned two years ...
Politics
2 days ago

Outgoing KZN premier Sihle Zikalala briefs media after resignation

Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is on Friday briefing the media after his resignation.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. ‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN Politics
  3. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. Concern over tampering of phones, emails at public protector's office Politics

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court