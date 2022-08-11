Nomusa Dube-Ncube was a social media sensation long before she made history this week as KwaZulu-Natal's first female premier.
Dube-Ncube was elected to the position on Wednesday in a special sitting of the provincial legislature outside Mooi River in the Midlands. She was voted in by 45 votes after the EFF and IFP abstained.
While many were celebrating her rise to the premiership, a video was shared of Dube-Ncube exercising and talking about the effect of the Covid-19 on the economy while MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.
“We understand that a robust, prosperous economy requires a healthy, fit and strong personnel of both management and workers,” she said, to clips of her shadow boxing.
“Keeping fit is one of the best things you can do for your body and mind. So, together we can beat this. Together we can beat Covid-19,” she added.
'Hilarious' Nomusa Dube-Ncube resurfaces as she makes history
Image: SOWETAN / THULI DLAMINI
Dube-Ncube took over from Sihle Zikalala, following his resignation last week.
Zikalala was not spared, with users also sharing brief, edited, clips from a video of him exercising, seemingly from the same campaign.
Social media was flooded with reaction to the videos, with many having a laugh as they celebrated Dube-Ncube's accomplishment.
