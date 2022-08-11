×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Mashaba: 'Listening to Ramaphosa is like listening to a leader of the opposition'

11 August 2022 - 07:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on gender-based violence (GBV), saying the president sounds like an opposition leader in government. 

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at this year's Women's Day event at the Silahla Sports Field in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said GBV continues to be a stain in SA and cannot go on any longer. 

“This cannot continue. The women of SA have had enough of being afraid. Afraid to go out after dark, of being attacked in their own homes, of being preyed on in the classroom, for the safety of their children and even from their own relatives,” said Ramaphosa. 

Weighing in on the speech, Mashaba said: “To be honest, listening to President Ramaphosa is like listening to a leader of the opposition in government.”

'The women of SA have had enough of being afraid': Cyril Ramaphosa appeals for end to GBV

Ramaphosa addressed the community of Richmond, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands during the government's official woman's day commemoration.
Politics
1 day ago

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube slammed Ramaphosa's speech, saying Women’s Day is not a GBV and femicide (GBVF) awareness day.

“Two years ago, President Ramaphosa introduced a GBVF council, claiming to tackle the scourge of violence against women. To this day, nothing has been done.

“I have this message for him: for every woman who is raped or killed in this country, it is on you, Mr President. It is on you because you protect a minister who is clearly out of touch and ill-suited for the job,” said Gwarube.

She was referring to police minister Bheki Cele, who recently said a woman “was lucky — if it is lucky” to be raped by just one man in a recent gang-rape in Krugersdorp.

Cele, in a conversation with eNCA, said: “One woman was raped by 10 different men. The other one by eight, the other one by six, the other one by four, [the other by] three. The one 19-year-old was lucky — if it is lucky — [to be] raped by one man.”

Gwarube said if Ramaphosa and his cabinet are serious about the safety of women in this country, then the DNA sample backlogs must be cleared now. 

“The DA introduced a bill to deal with this very issue of DNA backlogs. We want to ensure that those who commit these crimes do not become repeat offenders at our expense.

“Enough is enough. We cannot allow the lives of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Tshegofatso Pule or Nosicelo Mntebeni and many others to have been lost in vain,” said Gwarube. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

When there’s nowhere to escape abuse, your local pharmacy could be your haven

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association of SA is making community pharmacies safe spaces for victims of GBV
News
1 day ago

POLL | Do you believe government is taking GBV and femicide seriously enough?

Is government letting women down, or is the issue bigger than legislation?
News
2 days ago

'Out of touch': De Lille slammed for saying women allow bad things to happen to them

"I believe all the bad things that happen to us is because we allow it to happen," said GOOD party leader and public works and infrastructure ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. ‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN Politics
  3. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. Concern over tampering of phones, emails at public protector's office Politics

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court