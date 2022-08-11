×

Politics

Tito Mboweni: Gradual destruction of African languages is by African middle and upper classes

11 August 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni got tongues wagging with his comments.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has again sparked fierce debate, this time with his views on the “destruction” of African languages.

Mboweni has been outspoken on several issues since his retirement from public office earlier this year.

On Wednesday he got tongues wagging when he claimed “the gradual and slow destruction of African languages in Africa is not directly by colonialists”.

He said the decline was instead at the hands of the African middle and upper classes.

“But truth be told, it is the African middle and upper classes. Listen to parents and children talking at public spaces: in English all the time,” he said, calling for reflection on the matter.

While some agreed with him, others dragged the former minister and called for him to ditch the complaints and offer solutions.

Mboweni has previously called for white South Africans to learn at least one African language. 

Taking to social media last year, he said citizens should not abandon the bid to achieve nonracial reconciliation, and language and culture are necessary for bridging the gaps between diverse groups to achieve reconciliation.

As part of the real nonracial reconciliation process, not an event, white South Africans should try to learn to speak at least one African language. African people speak English, Afrikaans, etc. Come on people! Language and culture are fundamental starting point[s],” he said.

