KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces her cabinet on Thursday morning.
Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead KZN’s executive since its inception. She was voted in by 45 votes.
The provincial legislature held a special sitting this week to elect a premier outside Mooi River in the midlands.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | New KZN premier announces cabinet
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces her cabinet on Thursday morning.
Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead KZN’s executive since its inception. She was voted in by 45 votes.
The provincial legislature held a special sitting this week to elect a premier outside Mooi River in the midlands.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Hilarious' Nomusa Dube-Ncube resurfaces as she makes history
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP and EFF abstain from voting
Another member of KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos