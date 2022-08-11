×

WATCH LIVE | New KZN premier announces cabinet

11 August 2022 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces her cabinet on Thursday morning.

Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead KZN’s executive since its inception. She was voted in by 45 votes.

The provincial legislature held a special sitting this week to elect a premier outside Mooi River in the midlands.

