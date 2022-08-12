President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.
Ramaphosa started his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West, Free State and Mpumalanga as part of government’s district development model.
The aim of the imbizo is to listen to the concerns of communities about service delivery challenges for all three spheres of government together with civil society to respond better.
In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa made a pledge to engage with communities around the country. This time he will spend the day at the Sharepeville cricket pitch where he will attempt to provide solutions to some challenges.
According to the presidency, the Sedibeng district municipality comprises the Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi local municipalities, which all feature high levels of unemployment, skills shortages and aged water and sanitation infrastructure which results in sewer blockages, spillages, pump station breakdowns, water leaks and burst pipes.
Ramaphosa’s imbizo roadshow heads to Gauteng
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.
Ramaphosa started his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West, Free State and Mpumalanga as part of government’s district development model.
The aim of the imbizo is to listen to the concerns of communities about service delivery challenges for all three spheres of government together with civil society to respond better.
In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa made a pledge to engage with communities around the country. This time he will spend the day at the Sharepeville cricket pitch where he will attempt to provide solutions to some challenges.
According to the presidency, the Sedibeng district municipality comprises the Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi local municipalities, which all feature high levels of unemployment, skills shortages and aged water and sanitation infrastructure which results in sewer blockages, spillages, pump station breakdowns, water leaks and burst pipes.
DA demands answers over R2.6m RDP house in Sedibeng
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “Government is responding with various actions, including R700m to Rand Water to rehabilitate the Vaal sewer network. Funding is also being sourced to upgrade bulk infrastructure such as electricity, roads, water and sewerage.”
Magwenya said progress has been made towards the designation of the Vaal Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
“The provincial government has received commitments from local investors to the tune of R40bn and the SEZ holds the potential to create 170,000 jobs over five years.
“The special economic zone will ensure an increase in skilled labour, easy access to a strong consumer base and connectivity to suppliers and potential markets.”
He said it will also promote export-orientated industries and local integration. More than 3,000 hectares of land have been secured across all the local municipalities in the Sedibeng district for the SEZ.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Scholar transport wars leave Sedibeng, Vanderbijlpark schools empty
Stink over Gauteng: Government team probing solution to smelly industry emissions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos