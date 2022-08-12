×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa leads presidential imbizo in Sedibeng

12 August 2022 - 10:53 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.

Ramaphosa started his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West, Free State and Mpumalanga as part of government’s district development model.

The aim of the imbizo is to listen to the concerns of communities about service delivery challenges for all three spheres of government together with civil society to respond better.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa's imbizo roadshow heads to Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.
Politics
5 hours ago

Cabinet approved R22m flag without considering the cost, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the controversial R22m "monumental" flag project was approved by the cabinet, the government overlooked the cost ...
Politics
2 months ago

Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to ...
Politics
2 months ago
