President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.
Ramaphosa started his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West, Free State and Mpumalanga as part of government’s district development model.
The aim of the imbizo is to listen to the concerns of communities about service delivery challenges for all three spheres of government together with civil society to respond better.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa leads presidential imbizo in Sedibeng
