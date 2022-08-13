×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Godongwana denies claims of sexual harassment

13 August 2022 - 17:14 By TimesLIVE
Enoch Godongwana.
Enoch Godongwana.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Saturday issued a statement saying a complaint of sexual harassment had been laid against him.

Godongwana said the case was opened a week after he visited Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, with his wife Thandisiwe.

“It has come to Minister Godongwa’s attention that a case of alleged sexual harassment against him has been opened in Skukuza, Mpumalanga,” his spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana said.

“The minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms.

“Minister Godongwana categorically denies this allegation.”

Toyana said that at the time of the alleged incident, the minister was in his room with his wife.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” Godongwana said.

Godongwana said he had not yet received official communication from the police and cannot comment further.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

David Mabuza to open ANC NW conference as sitting finally goes ahead

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to open the party's North West provincial conference in Rustenburg on Saturday morning.
Politics
21 hours ago

South Africans will punish ANC at 2024 polls: former treasurer Mathews Phosa

The ANC is going to be punished at the polls in the 2024 national general elections.
Politics
1 day ago

ANCYL KZN official among 22 in court for ‘instigating’ July riots

A senior ANC Youth League leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, is among 22 people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane ‘did not care’ about consequences of altering Vrede report Politics
  2. ‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN Politics
  3. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  4. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women