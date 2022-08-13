Godongwana denies claims of sexual harassment

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Saturday issued a statement saying a complaint of sexual harassment had been laid against him.
Godongwana said the case was opened a week after he visited Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, with his wife Thandisiwe.
“It has come to Minister Godongwa’s attention that a case of alleged sexual harassment against him has been opened in Skukuza, Mpumalanga,” his spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana said.
“The minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms.
“Minister Godongwana categorically denies this allegation.”
Toyana said that at the time of the alleged incident, the minister was in his room with his wife.
“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” Godongwana said.
Godongwana said he had not yet received official communication from the police and cannot comment further.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala could not be reached for comment.
