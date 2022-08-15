×

Politics

ANC North West elects Supra Mahumapelo-endorsed top 5

Nono Maloyi is provincial chairperson after defeating premier Bushy Maape

15 August 2022 - 06:35 By Mawande AmaShabalala and Kgothatso Madisa
The ANC North West's newly elected top five leaders.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC in North West has finally elected its leadership after four years of being led by interim structures.

The province has been under an interim committee that took over after the executive committee was disbanded in 2018.

Nono Maloyi has been elected as the party’s chair in the province. He beat premier Bushy Maape after successful negotiations with Supra Mahumapelo saw him stand down from contesting the top position.

Mahumapelo is said to have been a huge factor in Maloyi winning the position as his core  backed Maloyi.

He told TimesLIVE he decided to stand down from contesting any position in the province as he had been touted for a position in the party’s national executive at the December conference.

Mahumapelo endorsed Maloyi for the top job, saying he was the best man for the job.

Lazzy Mokgosi has been elected deputy chair, Louis Diremelo was elected provincial secretary and Viola Motsumi is deputy provincial secretary. Sello Monotho Lehari was elected provincial treasurer.

The newly elected chair said the party had regressed in its role as the leader of society and had faired poorly in its mission to provide a better life for all.

Potholes and failure to provide basic services were among the challenges the party had to be immediately seized with.

Maloyi said he believed Maape should remain in his position.

“In this movement today at this conference, we were not electing the premier. We were electing the chairperson of the ANC,” Maloyi said.

“Nobody must create an impression that when a chairperson is elected a premier must go because that chairperson must become premier.

“We must focus on our work. The comrades who are deployed are deployed by us and must account to us.”

Maloyi said litigation has become a cancer in the ANC as many members tend to head to court to get their way in the party.





