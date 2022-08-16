×

Politics

LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s request to summon Ramaphosa declined due to 'irrelevance'

16 August 2022 - 13:15 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

MPs have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa being summoned to appear before parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Listen:

Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, asked the committee to summon Ramaphosa, saying a refusal to do so would be “blatantly unfair”.

Mkhwebane and her team were not present in the hearing on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

