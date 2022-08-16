LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s request to summon Ramaphosa declined due to 'irrelevance'

Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, asked the committee to summon Ramaphosa, saying a refusal to do so would be “blatantly unfair”.
Mkhwebane and her team were not present in the hearing on Tuesday.
MPs have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa being summoned to appear before parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
