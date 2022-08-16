Rumours of new car for eThekwini manager position false: deputy mayor

Earlier, Mavundla denied allegations that he was being improperly influenced to shortlist candidates for the position.
He was responding to an anonymous e-mail tip-off received by Kaunda on Thursday, which he confirmed, adding it was being investigated.
Sent from an internet cafe, it alleged municipal political parties and their representatives on the selection panel were improperly influenced to ensure the acting municipal manager retained the position full-time.
It said a new car was bought for Mavundla’s wife to ensure a favourable decision.
However, Mavundla said allegations linking him and his family to maladministration and corruption were an “attempt at character assassination”.
“If one was to buy a car for my wife, they would need to buy three because I have three wives,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The new eThekwini municipal manager is expected to be announced next week, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Tuesday.
This after Sipho Nzuza left the position in June 2021 pending corruption and racketeering allegations.
Addressing media at the Durban City Hall, Kaunda said the selection panel, led by deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, had concluded interviews more than a week ago and candidates would undergo competence assessments in the next few days.
“A total of 158 applications were received and of those 17 candidates were shortlisted. A screening process was conducted for all 17 shortlisted candidates as required. In addition to an interview, candidates also had to do presentations based on a case study. The next step is to finalise competence assessments,” he said.
“The assessments are conducted by Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs department]. Once they are done — we anticipate it to be by the end this week — a report will be presented to the executive committee and council next week.”
Floods and vandals take heavy toll on eThekwini’s wastewater infrastructure
