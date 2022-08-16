×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Rumours of new car for eThekwini manager position false: deputy mayor

16 August 2022 - 17:31 By LWAZI HLANGU
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has denied allegations he was being improperly influenced to shortlist candidates for the position of municipal manager. File photo.
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has denied allegations he was being improperly influenced to shortlist candidates for the position of municipal manager. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The new eThekwini municipal manager is expected to be announced next week, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Tuesday.

This after Sipho Nzuza left the position in June 2021 pending corruption and racketeering allegations.

Addressing media at the Durban City Hall, Kaunda said the selection panel, led by deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, had concluded interviews more than a week ago and candidates would undergo competence assessments in the next few days.

“A total of 158 applications were received and of those 17 candidates were shortlisted. A screening process was conducted for all 17 shortlisted candidates as required. In addition to an interview, candidates also had to do presentations based on a case study. The next step is to finalise competence assessments,” he said.

“The assessments are conducted by Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs department]. Once they are done — we anticipate it to be by the end this week — a report will be presented to the executive committee and council next week.”

Floods and vandals take heavy toll on eThekwini’s wastewater infrastructure

Incidents of vandalism and erratic power supply are posing a challenge to eThekwini municipality's efforts to bring some its wastewater pump ...
News
1 day ago

Earlier, Mavundla denied allegations that he was being improperly influenced to shortlist candidates for the position.

He was responding to an anonymous e-mail tip-off received by Kaunda on Thursday, which he confirmed, adding it was being investigated.

Sent from an internet cafe, it alleged municipal political parties and their representatives on the selection panel were improperly influenced to ensure the acting municipal manager retained the position full-time.

It said a new car was bought for Mavundla’s wife to ensure a favourable decision.

However, Mavundla said allegations linking him and his family to maladministration and corruption were an “attempt at character assassination”.

“If one was to buy a car for my wife, they would need to buy three because I have three wives,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban mental health facility's R1.6m bill leads to power cut

Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s Sherwood hostel, which has about 80 residents, was without power for 48 hours at the weekend after the city cut ...
News
1 hour ago

'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why he can't be linked to looting

"My pants cost R2,000 and I’m wearing a shirt that cost R1,800. I would never steal fridges, they are playing with me here. Khanyile has his own ...
News
8 hours ago

Poor working conditions for police in crime-ridden Umlazi in spotlight as top brass pledge to help

Police in Umlazi southwest of Durban are making inroads in the fight against gender-based violence despite a shortage of resources - which will be ...
News
2 days ago

Durban becoming a cesspool as sewage spills threaten public health and environment

Activists and water experts have blamed Durban's recent environmental and public health woes on Ethekwini municipality's ageing hydraulic ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  2. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  3. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics
  4. Misuzulu’s rivals install their own king Politics
  5. Cloning of delegate tags rocks chaotic ANC North West conference Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women