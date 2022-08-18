×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Natasha Mazzone's salary cut? This is how much she could now earn after stepping down as DA chief whip

18 August 2022 - 12:34
Natasha Mazzone has been replaced as the DA's chief whip in parliament. File photo.
Natasha Mazzone has been replaced as the DA's chief whip in parliament. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The restructuring in the DA may see a cut in the salary of former chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

The official opposition on Thursday announced Mazzone is stepping down from her position with immediate effect. 

She will represent the DA in the joint standing committee on intelligence, with a specific focus on overhauling the oversight model of the state security apparatus. Mazzone will also serve as the national security adviser to DA leader John Steenhuisen. 

Siviwe Gwarube is the new DA chief whip in the National Assembly.

Gwarube was appointed the party's national spokesperson in November 2020. TimesLIVE understands this role will be resumed by Solly Malatsi who was the party’s mouthpiece for two years between 2018 and 2020. He will do the job alongside MP Cilliers Brink.

How much will Mazzone now earn? 

According to the latest Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, Mazzone earned a package of R1,386,619 as chief whip. 

As MP she will earn R1,172,071. If she is made a chairperson of a committee, that will increase to R1,540,628 annually. The intelligence committee is currently chaired by ANC MP Jerome Joseph Maake.

Salary increases were announced in June after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted recommendations to increase the salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3%.

Ramaphosa said the salary increases would be backdated to April last year and apply to all categories of public office-bearers, including ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges. 

Those employed by independent constitutional institutions such as the offices of the public protector, auditor-general and Electoral Commission, also received a 3% pay increase.

What do the total remuneration packages include?

Remuneration packages are structured as follows:

  • A basic salary component equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary.
  • An amount of R120,000 per annum as per section 8(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act. This amount is included in the basic salary component.
  • An employer’s pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary.
  • A flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total remuneration.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Siviwe Gwarube appointed DA’s new chief whip as axe falls on Mazzone

Siviwe Gwarube has been appointed the new chief whip of the DA in parliament, with Natasha Mazzone being demoted to the back benches.
Politics
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for government officials — here’s what they earn now

Ministers will earn R2,473,682 annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries will be R2,037,129.
Politics
2 months ago

DA insists parliament can process Zondo report before final instalment

The official opposition is adamant parliament does not have to wait for state capture commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo to submit ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  2. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  4. ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila Politics
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000