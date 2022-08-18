×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | What will Kenya's recent election mean for SA?

18 August 2022 - 20:26 By Mike Siluma
A vendor holds an artistic expression representing Kenya's President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua outside his official residence in Karen district of Nairobi, Kenya, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
KENYA-ELECTION A vendor holds an artistic expression representing Kenya's President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua outside his official residence in Karen district of Nairobi, Kenya, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Image: MONICAH MWANGI

Join the discussion here: 

Last week one of the more influential countries in East Africa, Kenya, went to the polls to choose a new president. And, not for the first time, the outcome sparked controversy as current vice-president William Ruto narrowly defeated long-time campaigner Raila Odinga.

Odinga, who lost the August 9 presidential elections by a tiny margin, rejected the outcome of the vote and vowed to take constitutional steps to challenge it.

Odinga, 77, who was making his fifth run at the presidency and secured 48.9% of the vote to deputy president William Ruto’s 50.5%, said the head of the electoral commission didn’t follow due process, rendering the results declared “null and void”. 

The dispute and delay in the swearing-in of the new president poses a risk to political stability in East Africa’s largest economy. 

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we unpack the significance of the result and its implications for the region and the continent. We are joined by Sunday Times correspondent Carien du Plessis and associate professor of international relations and political science at UJ David Monyae.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

PODCAST | Contestation for the Zulu throne set to intensify

The Zulu royal household this week condemned an alleged planned entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony by Prince Simakade Zulu ...
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | Why SA lambasted Eswatini government spokesperson for his comments on crime

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' we look at the strained relationship between SA and its neighbours due to an influx of foreigners accused ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Step-aside issue set to dominate policy conference and influence ANC leadership

Scrapping of the step-aside rule would be a major blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa's renewal project for the ANC.
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not?

A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime released late last year found SA has an estimated 2.35-million illegal ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  2. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  3. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  4. ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila Politics
  5. LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender Politics

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000