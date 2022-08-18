Malema said Mbeki is “disgruntled for not finishing his term”.
POLL | Do you believe Mbeki is planning to oust Ramaphosa?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
EFF leader Julius Malema's claim that Thabo Mbeki is plotting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked denials and conspiracy theories.
Malema on Wednesday alleged that Fraser, who opened a police complaint against Ramaphosa earlier this year, was working with Mbeki. He claimed Mbeki was planning a comeback to lead the ANC.
Mbeki rubbished the claims, saying they were birthed by the “old” apartheid intelligence machinery and wanted to divide the governing party.
While some thought there may be truth to Malema's claims, other said the “coup” was all in his head.
