Politics

POLL | Do you believe Mbeki is planning to oust Ramaphosa?

18 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former president Thabo Mbeki has denied claims he is looking to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

EFF leader Julius Malema's claim that Thabo Mbeki is plotting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked denials and conspiracy theories.

Malema on Wednesday alleged that Fraser, who opened a police complaint against Ramaphosa earlier this year, was working with Mbeki. He claimed Mbeki was planning a comeback to lead the ANC.

Mbeki rubbished the claims, saying they were birthed by the “old” apartheid intelligence machinery and wanted to divide the governing party.

While some thought there may be truth to Malema's claims, other said the “coup” was all in his head.

Malema said Mbeki is “disgruntled for not finishing his term”.

“RET forces of the ANC have never in jubilation celebrated Fraser, including on the Phala Phala allegations. They have never declared Fraser as a hero and used Phala Phala as a way of decampaigning the president. That is why it was difficult to raise it in the policy conference of the ANC, because it was not their initiative.

“They are asking themselves whose agenda Fraser is driving. The answer is Fraser is with [former] president Mbeki in the unseating of President Ramaphosa, because Mbeki says he is still disgruntled for not finishing his term. Fraser is actually working with Mbeki and not the RET forces.”

Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe said the former president “rejects Mr Malema's scuttlebutt with the contempt it deserves”.

“He is certain it originates from the old apartheid intelligence machinery [and] is intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and frustrate efforts towards the organisation’s renewal.”

The pair previously bumped heads after Mbeki criticised Ramaphosa, saying he had not fulfilled the promises he made during his state-of-the-nation address in February.

Malema hit back, saying Mbeki has no moral authority to call the president out.

Thabo Mbeki wants to speak like a moral authority after he said we must allow Cyril to explain theft. The office [presidency] must be protected with everything.

“The ANC must die a painful death. The ANC must feel the pain our people have felt for more than 20 years under its uncaring leadership. When a president is caught with cash under a mattress and in sofas, must we debate that with people who claimed to have a high moral standard during Zuma’s term?

“We cannot allow the immoral SA middle class to choose what is moral and what is immoral for us.”

