'The whole party is rotten': What you said about whether ANC is able to renew itself

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on an ANC proposal to vet its members, stripping the membership of those found guilty of crime.
It is part of the party’s bid to renew itself and clean up its image ahead of the 2024 elections.
The proposed amendment to the ANC's constitution, which is being sent to branches for discussion ahead of the party’s national conference in December, calls for the introduction of stringent criteria to assess prospective members.
It will need the backing of two-thirds of delegates at the conference to be passed.
The automatic exclusion extends to those who have been found guilty in a court of law of “an offence containing an element of dishonesty and is of a serious nature because of the amount involved or because the money was destined for a project catering for the poor, unemployed or the marginalised in society, or because the perpetrator was an elected ANC leader or a public representative or a civil servant or a person in a position of trust or authority”.
ANC details plan to keep deadbeats, rogues and rascals out of the party
ANC general manager Febe Potgieter has previously said the party wants all its members to renew their membership and undergo vetting.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they trust the ANC to keep out deadbeats, rogues and rascals.
In response, 79% said the whole party is rotten.
Far fewer people (8%) said the ANC would “lose a lot of members” if the proposal goes through, while the same number said they would wait to see if the resolution would be passed.
Only 5% said “the ANC renewal is real”.
The debate continued on social media.
“It can [renew itself] and it will. We also know that the president is dealing with all the criminal elements from within decisively and we appreciate that as the voters,” said Christopher Shokane.
Neil Cuthbert said: “The ANC have failed to provide what was promised to the voter, unfortunately the public cannot seem to realise it?”
Godfrey Balanganani claimed people may vote differently to what they profess on social media.
“Only here in Facebook people will be against the ANC. Come 2024, people will go with the same ANC.”
