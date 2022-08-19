×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Steenhuisen says ‘roadkill’ is probably his ex-wife in interview with MacG

19 August 2022 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed his first marriage ended because of infidelity. File image.
DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed his first marriage ended because of infidelity. File image.  
Image: Freddy Mavunda

When asked by radio DJ MacG what “roadkill” is, DA leader John Steenhuisen said it “sounds a lot like my ex-wife”.

The response elicited howls of laughter from MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka in the Podcast and Chill episode released on YouTube on Thursday. Steenhuisen then said it was a “flat chicken”.

For most of the interview, the hosts had engaged Steenhuisen on topics of general interest. The DA leader outlined his political vision and what needs to be done to improve the country’s fortunes, among other issues.

When the show reached the hour mark and they were about to finish, MacG asked Steenhuisen about his personal life. He replied he had a wonderful family who were a great source of strength and encouragement.

MacG asked Steenhuisen about his first marriage, and said he heard it broke down because of infidelity. Steenhuisen replied that was true.

“Yes, I met somebody. I fell in love with her and she is my wife.”

The last questions were designed to test how “ black you are”, according to MacG .

“We call it a black test.”

The question about roadkill was for the sake of the show, according to Mac G.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Sol Phenduka for only being 'bold' when he 'gossips'

"There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

“South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they've got so many problems. I'm not their president. They've elected ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Has amapiano done more to beat poverty than government? Here’s what Malema thinks

"Amapiano has fought poverty big time and has changed the lives of people in a big way, and then you ask yourself: 'What is the state's role? What ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  2. ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila Politics
  3. New ANC NEC nomination rules close out Ace and state capture suspects Politics
  4. LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender Politics
  5. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000