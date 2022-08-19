×

Politics

‘We’ve never thrown eggs or shoes at him’: Malema rubbishes claims he is bullying Ramaphosa

19 August 2022 - 09:08
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa will account for the Phala Phala scandal whether he likes it or not. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims he is bullying President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is doing his job. 

This week the EFF joined eight other political parties represented in parliament to plan a possible motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

The parties want to hold Ramaphosa and his executive to account for the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Malema said the EFF is doing its work by mobilising for Ramaphosa to step down as president. 

“There is no-one bullying the president. We are doing our work. We’ve never went into any hall and disrupted the president. We’ve never thrown any eggs or shoes at him when he’s speaking. All we did was write letters and ask questions. We did what is expected of us,” said Malema.  

Arthur Fraser is working with Mbeki to dethrone Ramaphosa: Julius Malema

The Phala Phala saga has nothing to do with RET forces and Jacob Zuma, claims the leader of the red berets.
Politics
1 day ago

He said Ramaphosa must know he will never bully the EFF because “he is a nobody”.

“He is a nobody and has no struggle credentials. We owe him nothing. If anything, he is a suspect of being a sell-out and therefore he will never bully us.”

Malema said Ramaphosa, whether he likes it or not, will account for the Phala Phala scandal. 

“We are not scared of him and neither are we scared of all the institutions protecting him. The president has violated his oath of office and violated the laws of the constitution and he is going to account.”

