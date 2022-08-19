EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims he is bullying President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is doing his job.
This week the EFF joined eight other political parties represented in parliament to plan a possible motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.
The parties want to hold Ramaphosa and his executive to account for the Phala Phala farm scandal.
Addressing a joint press briefing, Malema said the EFF is doing its work by mobilising for Ramaphosa to step down as president.
“There is no-one bullying the president. We are doing our work. We’ve never went into any hall and disrupted the president. We’ve never thrown any eggs or shoes at him when he’s speaking. All we did was write letters and ask questions. We did what is expected of us,” said Malema.
‘We’ve never thrown eggs or shoes at him’: Malema rubbishes claims he is bullying Ramaphosa
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims he is bullying President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is doing his job.
This week the EFF joined eight other political parties represented in parliament to plan a possible motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.
The parties want to hold Ramaphosa and his executive to account for the Phala Phala farm scandal.
Addressing a joint press briefing, Malema said the EFF is doing its work by mobilising for Ramaphosa to step down as president.
“There is no-one bullying the president. We are doing our work. We’ve never went into any hall and disrupted the president. We’ve never thrown any eggs or shoes at him when he’s speaking. All we did was write letters and ask questions. We did what is expected of us,” said Malema.
Arthur Fraser is working with Mbeki to dethrone Ramaphosa: Julius Malema
He said Ramaphosa must know he will never bully the EFF because “he is a nobody”.
“He is a nobody and has no struggle credentials. We owe him nothing. If anything, he is a suspect of being a sell-out and therefore he will never bully us.”
Malema said Ramaphosa, whether he likes it or not, will account for the Phala Phala scandal.
“We are not scared of him and neither are we scared of all the institutions protecting him. The president has violated his oath of office and violated the laws of the constitution and he is going to account.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Political parties on Phala Phala action against Ramaphosa
Mbeki hits back at Malema’s claims he is working with Arthur Fraser against Ramaphosa
Parliamentary process against president an opportunity to hold him accountable — Analysts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos