Politics

Former MP turned state capture witness Vytjie Mentor succumbs to long illness

23 August 2022 - 07:07 By TimesLIVE
Vytjie Mentor at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, on August 27 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

Former senior ANC MP Vytjie Mentor died on Tuesday morning after a long illness, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said.

She was 58.

“Vytjie had been ill for some time and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months,” he said in a statement.

Mentor was among the first politicians to appear before the state capture inquiry, where she gave testimony about how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Gupta family. However, she gave inconsistent testimony before the Zondo commission.

She served as an ANC MP and was chairperson of the public enterprises committee. Mentor joined ActionSA nearly two years ago, jumping ship from the ACDP, to become its Western Cape chairperson.

Mashaba said: “She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism.”

