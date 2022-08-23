×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'I don’t have faith in how they're conducting themselves': Mbali Ntuli not interested in joining a political party

23 August 2022 - 12:02
Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.
Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.
Image: Gallo Images

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli says she is not interested in being affiliated to any political party after leaving the official opposition. 

Ntuli resigned from the DA and as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature earlier this year, saying there is a “negative culture” in the organisation.

She said her decision was necessary for her growth as a community leader.

Speaking on 702, Ntuli said she has no plans to join a political party as she has no faith in them. 

“At the time I was entering the political arena, the DA seemed like the most exciting movement that [took] young people seriously, that seemed like it really wanted to bring about the kind of SA where everyone could find equal footing.

“When I left the party I wanted to focus on community work ... and not to give too much away right now, there is a big emphasis on food and water security.”

Ntuli said she has been approached by “friends” in other political parties to join them, but said it would be a “genuine disservice” for her to do so.

“Principally, I don’t really have any faith right now in the way I see the current political parties conducting themselves.”

‘Why don’t you come home?’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s lunch with Mbali Ntuli at the launch of ActionSA

Herman Mashaba said he is not in discussions to try lure Mbali Ntuli to ActionSA.
Politics
4 months ago

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba previously revealed he tried to convince Ntuli to leave the DA when he launched his party.

“I had a discussion with her immediately after I relaunched the party. It was at the time when she was busy with her campaign for the DA leadership. I have a house in KwaZulu-Natal and called her to have lunch over a glass of wine.

“I asked her what her plans were because I knew she was not happy at the DA. I said: ‘Mbali, why don’t you come home?' She replied: ‘It is not possible at this point in time.'”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former DA MPs Ntuli and Van Damme throw shade at Mazzone's 'demotion'

She will now represent the DA on the joint standing committee on intelligence and serve as national security adviser to party leader John Steenhuisen.
Politics
4 days ago

‘Blaxit’ from DA raises some troubling questions

The ink had hardly dried on the headlines that Patricia Kopane had become the latest prominent black DA leader to jump ship and speculation was ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘You’re delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you’: Ntuli hits back at Zille

Mbali Ntuli says she resigned from the DA federal council in 2021 and has shared WhatsApp messages sent between her and Helen Zille to this effect.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. David Makhura to make way for Lesufi ‘soon’ Politics
  2. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics
  3. Steenhuisen reshuffled Mazzone with 2024 vote in mind Politics
  4. How ANC shielded bigwigs accused of wrongdoing Politics
  5. Ramaphosa grabs SAA flight as presidential plane sits Politics

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point