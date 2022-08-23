'I don’t have faith in how they're conducting themselves': Mbali Ntuli not interested in joining a political party

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli says she is not interested in being affiliated to any political party after leaving the official opposition.
Ntuli resigned from the DA and as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature earlier this year, saying there is a “negative culture” in the organisation.
She said her decision was necessary for her growth as a community leader.
Speaking on 702, Ntuli said she has no plans to join a political party as she has no faith in them.
“At the time I was entering the political arena, the DA seemed like the most exciting movement that [took] young people seriously, that seemed like it really wanted to bring about the kind of SA where everyone could find equal footing.
“When I left the party I wanted to focus on community work ... and not to give too much away right now, there is a big emphasis on food and water security.”
Ntuli said she has been approached by “friends” in other political parties to join them, but said it would be a “genuine disservice” for her to do so.
“Principally, I don’t really have any faith right now in the way I see the current political parties conducting themselves.”
Image: Gallo Images
‘Why don’t you come home?’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s lunch with Mbali Ntuli at the launch of ActionSA
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba previously revealed he tried to convince Ntuli to leave the DA when he launched his party.
“I had a discussion with her immediately after I relaunched the party. It was at the time when she was busy with her campaign for the DA leadership. I have a house in KwaZulu-Natal and called her to have lunch over a glass of wine.
“I asked her what her plans were because I knew she was not happy at the DA. I said: ‘Mbali, why don’t you come home?' She replied: ‘It is not possible at this point in time.'”
