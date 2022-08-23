The party has called for Godongwana to step down after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.
During an EFF press briefing on Tuesday, Malema also said there were no divisions in the Zulu royal family and welcomed newly crowned King Misizulu KaZwelithini, saying EFF leaders would pay the kingdom a visit.
LISTEN | ‘Pervert’ Godongwana must resign immediately, says Malema
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema says the continued stay of finance minister Enoch Godongwana in office spits in the faces of rape victims — and those who argue he has not been charged have embarrassingly low standards.
