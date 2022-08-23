Testifying before the section 194 committee on Monday was Busani Baloyi, a former COO in the public protector's office, who had several altercations with Mpofu, who was not happy with how she answered questions.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Shut up, I’m not your little boy,’ Mpofu tells DA MP
Image: Gallo Images
A witness in the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office gave the head of her legal team, advocate Dali Mpofu, a hard time on Monday.
Listen:
Testifying before the section 194 committee on Monday was Busani Baloyi, a former COO in the public protector's office, who had several altercations with Mpofu, who was not happy with how she answered questions.
When MPs posed questions to Baloyi, Mpofu told the DA’s Kevin Mileham to shut up and reminded the chair that “this is not a shebeen”.
TimesLIVE
