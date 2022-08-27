×

Politics

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 94

27 August 2022 - 13:01 By TimesLIVE
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi celebrates his 94th birthday on Saturday.
Image: IFP

The IFP and ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have wished IFP founder and president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi well on his 94th birthday on Saturday.

The IFP thanked Buthelezi for his invaluable contribution in parliament and to the Zulu monarch and nation. 

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said leaders of society from all corners of the province should strive to follow in the footsteps of Shenge.

“On this important day, our message as the new leadership of the ANC is that may he continue to plough the spirit of hope and love in our hearts. It is this same hope and love that made Shenge become prepared to sacrifice his family, life and time doing good and supporting an ideology that he was prepared to die for. His exemplary leadership is what all of us in leadership positions must strive to emulate.

“Who can forget that when things became intense in the national parliament — Shenge would rise to make a solid point that would bring calm.”

Buthelezi founded the IFP in 1975 before relinquishing his role as party president in 2019. 

TimesLIVE

