×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Joburg metro reshuffle rumours an attempt to sow distrust, says mayor

28 August 2022 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE
Mayor Mpho Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents.
Mayor Mpho Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says rumours of MMCs being reshuffled and a purge of some metro officials are false.

The rumours originate from unnamed “sources” and “a spurious and unseen leaked document”, she said.

“These reports and their drivers are part of a disinformation campaign that seeks to sow disunity and distrust among coalition partners

“Equally the peddling of false information about a political 'hit list' aimed at city and entity senior managers are designed to create a culture of fear and divide and frustrate the flourishing relationship between the executive, legislature, core administration and entities.”

Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents, both inside and outside the city administration, in the wake of its “programme of dismantling criminal syndicates that have for been for years siphoning off money meant for the much-needed delivery of services”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

DA smells Gauteng metros ‘coup’ while EFF begins talks with ANC

Coalitions in economic hub hang by a thread as Tshwane council votes in motion of no confidence in mayor on Thursday.
Politics
3 days ago

Q&A with executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse on schools' rates hike

After an outcry and court action, executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse has rescinded a decision that led to school property rates being ...
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Relief as Joburg to increase schools' rates by 5%, not business classification rates

Hundreds of schools can breathe easy again after being hit with hefty rates bills for July – thanks to the City of Johannesburg’s offer to ...
News
5 days ago

Next 100 weeks crucial if DA and ActionSA hope to change SA’s political landscape

The country needs a viable alternative to the ANC, not a bickering, point-scoring, foul-mouthed rabble, says Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Irate DA leader quits party during TimesLIVE interview, joins ActionSA Politics
  2. My comrades hate me because I can’t stand corruption: Mbeki Politics
  3. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  4. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  5. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why EFF had last say in AfriForum hate speech case Politics

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court