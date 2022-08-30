×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | When there is a point of order you keep quiet, Malema tells Ramaphosa

The president did not answer questions on Phala Phala, saying the matter is under investigation. The EFF was not happy with this

30 August 2022 - 18:14
Prersident Cyril Ramaphosa.
Prersident Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has echoed Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's stance on the impact of foreigners on service delivery.

Listen:

Ramathuba dominated headlines last week when she told a Zimbabwean patient that foreigners were collapsing the health system.

Ramaphosa joined a parliamentary sitting virtually to answer questions from MPs on various issues, including Ramathuba's sentiments. The president was disrupted on several occasions. 

Proceedings were delayed because the EFF wanted Ramaphosa to first answer questions on Phala Phala. Party members made points of order throughout the session, with EFF leader Julius Malema telling the president to keep quiet when one was raised.

EFF members were dissatisfied when Ramaphosa did not answer their question on the matter, saying it was under investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)

EFF members halted proceedings in parliament for more than an hour during the question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing MPs on Tuesday during a question and answer session in the National Assembly.
Politics
4 hours ago

EFF digs its heels in as Ramaphosa’s question session is delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question session was delayed by more than an hour on Tuesday as EFF MPs demanded the session be held in person.
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  3. Irate DA leader quits party during TimesLIVE interview, joins ActionSA Politics
  4. My comrades hate me because I can’t stand corruption: Mbeki Politics
  5. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics

Latest Videos

EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)
'When I dance I feel at peace': Talented SA dancer pleads for funding to attend ...