A scuffle broke out at a Congress of the People (Cope) press conference in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.
Disgruntled party members disrupted the conference, saying they don’t recognise Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota as their leader, while he was addressing media on his alleged suspension.
IN PICS | Brawling Cope members trade blows at press conference
Image: Alaister Russell
