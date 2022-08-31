×

Politics

IN PICS | Brawling Cope members trade blows at press conference

31 August 2022 - 14:09 By TimesLIVE
Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota talks to journalists during a press conference on August 31.
Image: Alaister Russell

A scuffle broke out at a Congress of the People (Cope) press conference in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

Disgruntled party members disrupted the conference, saying they don’t recognise Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota as their leader, while he was addressing media on his alleged suspension.

A scuffle broke out at a Cope press conference in Boksburg on August 31.
Image: Alaister Russell
Cope student movement president Ndou Tyson argues with party member Takalane Raidani, who disrupted a press conference, as police arrive on August 31 in Boksburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
Cope members come to blows during a press conference in Boksburg on August 31. Disgruntled party members disrupted the conference, saying they don’t recognise Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota as their leader, while he was addressing media on his alleged suspension.
Image: Alaister Russell
Disgruntled Cope members disrupted a press conference on August 31 in Boksburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
A member is restrained during a scuffle that broke out during a Cope press conference in Boksburg on August 31.
Image: Alaister Russell

