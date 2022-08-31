Malema and Van Damme slam Ramaphosa’s council against fraud and corruption

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and EFF leader Julius Malema have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing another council, this time to deal with fraud and corruption.
Ramaphosa appointed members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council which will advise him on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the national anti-corruption strategy 2020-2030.
It will also provide advisory input on matters related to government’s comprehensive response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.
“The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is the embodiment of our united resolve as a nation to rid all components of our society of all forms of crime and corruption and develop a whole of society response to and prevention of this scourge,” said Ramaphosa.
“We have, over a number of years, witnessed the varied impacts of corruption on our public and private sectors. This damage exposed systemic failures as well as shortcomings in personal ethics and commitment to the country.
“The council will enjoy the support of the vast majority of South Africans, who are honest and law-abiding and want our country to succeed. The council will be a source of concern only to those whose days for undermining our development and prosperity are numbered.”
Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption advisory council members
The council will start work from Thursday and will be chaired by Prof Firoz Cachalia. Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli will be the deputy chair.
Other members of the council include Kavisha Pillay, David Harris Lewis, Nkosana Dolopi, Barbara Schreiner, Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo, Sekoetlane Phamodi and Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki.
Weighing in on the move, Van Damme said Ramaphosa was consistent in forming councils that produce zero results.
“One thing about Ramaphosa, he will form a commission for every problem. Consistency. You could never. How many groups have you set up that achieve nought? Yup. Thought so,” she said.
“I mean he could oversee reform that depoliticises law enforcement, but why do that when you can form a commission?”
Malema said Ramaphosa appointed the council to make it look like he is fighting corruption.
“Ramaphosa has appointed some stratcom members into his defence team of the nine-member National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to work on his anti-corrupt image to look like he is fighting corruption,” Malema alleged.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought corruption had worsened since Ramaphosa was elected president.
44% of those who voted said it has and is "a way of life", while 35% said we are just hearing about it more. 21% said "different leaders, same issues".
Many echoed Malema's sentiments, claiming the council was useless and a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
