Politics

‘We're happy with our choice’: Mokoena defends Malema after calls for Shivambu and Ndlozi to lead EFF

31 August 2022 - 11:30
Former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena said the party is happy with its leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has come to  Julius Malema’s defence after justice minister Ronald Lamola said the red berets’ boss should step down and let Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lead the party. 

Speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in Tshwane, Lamola took aim at Malema after the EFF leader expressed his views on ANC leaders. 

Lamola said Malema should not be trusted because he often changes his mind when the situation suits him, and should make way for his deputy Shivambu to lead the party, with Ndlozi as secretary-general.

'When it suits them, Paul Mashatile is useless': Lamola hits back at 'flip-flopping' Malema

"These are the kind of characters that must guide the ANC. The ANC must be guided by its policies, resolutions and strategies and tactics,” said ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mokoena said Malema is the leader the EFF is happy with. 

“Lamola is correct, the EFF has a wealth of leaders who can lead the organisation and SA at the drop of a hat. Young, educated and dynamic leaders from which we can choose. Right now, the one who is the president is the best one we’ve chosen and we are happy with our choice,” he said. 

Previously, Malema said one day he will step down as leader and pass the position to the younger generation. 

“The founder of the July 26 movement, Fidel Castro, at some point stepped down. In China leaders of the Communist Party stepped down. I can’t wait for the day when I hand over the baton to the younger generation because I’ve done these things since I was nine.”

Online many said Malema stepping down as leader was “doable”, citing the example of how COPE suspended its president Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota for allegedly lacking energy and strength to steer the ship forward.

