The DA in Gauteng says it will on Friday lodge a complaint with the public protector against the EFF for unlawful incitement of land invasions in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria.
The party’s shadow MEC for community safety, Crezane Bosch, will picket outside the public protector's office with DA councillors and activists.
The DA said tracts of public and private land in Olievenhoutbosch and neighbouring areas were unlawfully occupied at the weekend, events that coincided with a tweet from the EFF's official account inviting people to “get land for free”.
TimesLIVE reported that Tshwane EFF councillor Godwin Ratikwane tweeted on Saturday that the party was handing out land free and called on residents to go to the area to get it.
The DA said the unlawful land grabs were an infringement of landowners' constitutional rights.
The public protector is empowered to investigate improper conduct by a person performing a public function.
EFF's Olievenhoutbosch land grabs: DA to complain to public protector
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
