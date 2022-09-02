Missing likened Cope’s T-shirt to Danone’s Ultramel vanilla custard, calling them “skhothanes”.
Skhothanes are known for holding gatherings where they tear up expensive clothes and waste bottles of booze and Ultramel.
“I thought there were only two people in Cope so I am excited they have more than two people. They just Gqeberha’d each other. Oh, there’s one Gqeberha trying to pull down the other Gqeberha. They’re dressed like minions in Ultramel, like skhothanes.
“That’s why they’re called Cope, because they can’t,” joked Missing.
Speaking to the media after the brawl, Gauteng Cope acting general secretary Mxolisi Ntombela said: “We are here to say [these] factionalists who have been called here are not the real members of Cope.
“These are the mafias. [They] are the people destroying Cope. It is the [suspended] president [Lekota] who is going around and making parallel structures. We are saying to him he has no right to come here and address Cope.”
Ntombela said Lekota must adhere to Cope’s code of conduct and not address members of the party.
Speaking on eNCA, Cope deputy president Willie Madisha apologised to supporters for the fist fight.
“One must apologise to the members of Cope and the people of SA because it was not supposed to be like that. We are talking about a party that has been formed to represent South Africans up to the level of parliament, and for leaders to be seen doing what they did is extremely sad and wrong.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Chester Missing weighs in on ‘Cope vs Cope smackdown’
Image: Supplied
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing’s commentary on a fight between Cope members had many in stitches this week.
A fight broke out at a Cope media briefing on Wednesday as party members threw fists and chairs at each other.
Disgruntled members arrived at the briefing and demanded that party leader Mosiuoa Lekota not speak after his suspension on Monday.
The men, clad in Cope T-shirts, entered the briefing and made their demands known.
Watching the video, Chester Missing joked that he thought there weren’t more than two members in Cope.
The puppet titled the scuffle “Cope vs Cope Smackdown with puppet commentary”.
“Mosiuoa Lekota almost terrored himself,” joked the puppet.
Missing likened Cope’s T-shirt to Danone’s Ultramel vanilla custard, calling them “skhothanes”.
Skhothanes are known for holding gatherings where they tear up expensive clothes and waste bottles of booze and Ultramel.
“I thought there were only two people in Cope so I am excited they have more than two people. They just Gqeberha’d each other. Oh, there’s one Gqeberha trying to pull down the other Gqeberha. They’re dressed like minions in Ultramel, like skhothanes.
“That’s why they’re called Cope, because they can’t,” joked Missing.
Speaking to the media after the brawl, Gauteng Cope acting general secretary Mxolisi Ntombela said: “We are here to say [these] factionalists who have been called here are not the real members of Cope.
“These are the mafias. [They] are the people destroying Cope. It is the [suspended] president [Lekota] who is going around and making parallel structures. We are saying to him he has no right to come here and address Cope.”
Ntombela said Lekota must adhere to Cope’s code of conduct and not address members of the party.
Speaking on eNCA, Cope deputy president Willie Madisha apologised to supporters for the fist fight.
“One must apologise to the members of Cope and the people of SA because it was not supposed to be like that. We are talking about a party that has been formed to represent South Africans up to the level of parliament, and for leaders to be seen doing what they did is extremely sad and wrong.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Fist fights break out at Mosiuoa Lekota's COPE briefing
WATCH | 'The terror on Lekota’s face': As fists fly between COPE members, tongues are wagging
IN PICS | Brawling Cope members trade blows at press conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos