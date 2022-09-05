Her comments drew mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others telling her not to “meddle in ANC matters”.
‘Singing for his supper’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shades Mbalula’s endorsement of Ramaphosa
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has again dragged transport minister Fikile Mbalula, this time after he publicly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president.
In a video shared online this weekend, Mbalula can be heard throwing his weight behind Ramaphosa.
Reacting, Zuma-Sambudla said Mbalula was “singing for his supper”.
“Fact: Not even his peers who want to emerge are considering this guy on their ‘slates’. That must tell you about this guy. So, shem, he has no choice,” she said.
Her comments drew mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others telling her not to “meddle in ANC matters”.
Zuma-Sambudla threw shade at Mbalula in March this year after he claimed to have “just landed in Ukraine”.
She shared pictures of herself in front of the Peterhof Palace in St Petersburg, adding: “Someone please tell my good friend Mbakz that I have just landed in Russia. He has still blocked me.”
The former president’s daughter backed minister Lindiwe Sisulu in a fiery debate about an ANC presidential hopefuls dinner in 2017.
Mbalula weighed in, claiming former president Zuma is not a saint and “he was a disaster for this country”.
Sisulu said she shared the picture for reminiscing purposes and would not entertain other interpretations.
Zuma-Sambudla said the night was about “uniting the ANC” and thanked Sisulu for standing her ground.
“Thank you, aunt Lindiwe Sisulu. The rest of SA understood your aim and appreciate the reminder of tolerance of each other in politics.”
