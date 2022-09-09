×

Politics

'A new constitution' and 'return SA's Diamond': Calls for reparations after queen's death

09 September 2022 - 13:27
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.
Image: Richard Pohle/Getty Images

African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula and former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo have joined a chorus of those demanding reparations from Britain's new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, leaving her eldest son Charles, 73, as the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The monarch's death sparked fierce debate about her legacy, with some devastated and others criticising her and her family's role in colonialism.

Weighing in on the queen's death, Zungula penned a list of demands.

“SA should now leave the Commonwealth, demand reparations for all the harm done by Britain, draft a new constitution based on the will of the people of SA not the British Magna Carta, and demand the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain.”

Sabelo had a similar call, adding that the world-famous Cullinan Diamond must be returned from the crown jewels.

“The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people. We remain in deep, shameful poverty, we remain with mass unemployment and rising levels of crime due to the oppression and devastation caused by her and her forefathers.

“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to SA with immediate effect,” he wrote.

The diamond is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75 carats. It was discovered in Cullinan, Gauteng in 1905.

Others called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to carry the message to Britain's new king.

Some parties, including the EFF, said they would not mourn the queen's passing because it was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.

The EFF said the queen never acknowledged “crimes that Britain, and her family in particular, perpetuated across the world”.

Leader Julius Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA.”

It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen’s death and his political rivals.

