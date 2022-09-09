Ramaphosa to continue filling potholes this weekend in Limpopo despite backlash

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa went to the province to “patch a non-existing pothole”.
“Where is the EFF in Mpumalanga where Ramaphosa went to patch a non-existing pothole? Because the EFF should have been there and said ‘you can’t patch any pothole here. There is no potholes here. We don’t have roads’.
“You leave the man to go and do as he wishes with our people and claim to be on the ground. The ANC and Ramaphosa must be taken on toe-for-toe wherever they go taking advantage of our people,” said Malema.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane also slammed the governing party.
“ANC, are you not embarrassed? This is very embarrassing.
“For sure he is thinking, 'I should have put my US dollars in a pothole’. We are now cutting ribbons for potholes. This is what happens when the money for maintaining roads has been looted. Only 41 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits. Our taxes are flowing into ANC pockets by any tender necessary.”
'There’s no pothole here, we don’t have roads': Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa over road repairs
