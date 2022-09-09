×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane tainted by bias: high court

Public protector's Phala Phala investigation 'created a conflict of interest'

09 September 2022 - 18:16 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Western Cape high court has declared President Cyril Ramaphosa's suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid, saying it “may have been retaliatory and hence unlawful”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics
  2. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics
  4. Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts Politics
  5. I’m not indispensable, says Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'