The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Friday.
Executive manager of complaints and stakeholder management at the office of the public protector, Nthoriseng Motsitsi, is expected to appear before committee later in the day.
Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 9.
WATCH LIVE | Public protector's impeachment inquiry continues
