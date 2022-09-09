×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Public protector’s impeachment inquiry continues

09 September 2022 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Friday.

Executive manager of complaints and stakeholder management at the office of the public protector, Nthoriseng Motsitsi, is expected to appear before committee later in the day.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 9.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Public protector perjury trial delayed pending high court review

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she doesn’t see why the two remaining charges against her in the perjury matter should proceed.
News
1 week ago

PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public protector case

Judges who sat in the case said they had no knowledge of prior notification of judgment to ‘external parties’
News
1 week ago

Bow down and call me madam: Mkhwebane's alleged workplace demands gets tongues wagging

Former public protector COO Basani Baloyi claimed staff had to address Busiswe Mkhwebane as "madam" and bow down to her.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics
  2. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics
  4. I’m not indispensable, says Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts Politics

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'