Politics

'If Steve Biko found us in this condition, he would cry': Politicians commemorate struggle stalwart

13 September 2022 - 07:00
Steve Biko was tortured and killed in 1977.
Image: Daily Dispatch

Several politicians and political parties have commemorated struggle stalwart Steve Biko on the 45th anniversary of his death. 

Biko died in police custody on September 12 in the Pretoria Central Prison in 1977. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said 45 years later SA was still working towards achieving Biko's vision of a country built on human dignity. 

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa reflected on Biko’s death and legacy. 

“He never got to see in his lifetime what he called ‘the glittering prize’, the realisation of true humanity. Writing about this ideal, he famously said: 'In time we shall be in a position to bestow upon SA the greatest gift possible — a more human face',” said Ramaphosa. 

He said despite SA being 28 years into democracy, the country still faced challenges such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. 

“As a result, we often lose sight of how far we have come in giving effect to the principles on which our constitution is founded and that anchored Steve Biko’s thoughts and teachings,” said Ramaphosa. 

“In SA today, we continue to work to fulfil the basic rights of every South African so that they may lead quality lives free of disease, hunger and deprivation. Successive democratic administrations have implemented policies to salvage the lost dignity of this country’s majority by providing education, healthcare, housing and basic services,” he added. 

During Biko’s commemoration at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape, Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) president Nelvis Qekema said the freedom fighter would be appalled to see the state black people are in since democracy.

“If Steve Biko found us in this condition, he would cry,” Qekema said

“After 28 years, if Steve Biko came back to find out that 77% of the land is owned by white people, he would cry. If Steve came and saw that his grandchildren were attending schools with no toilets, water, chalk, board or no buildings, he would cry.”

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa also paid tribute to Biko.

“Today marks the 45th anniversary of the assassination of the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, Steve Biko. Until his last breath Steve Biko lived up to his mantra: 'It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die,'” said Mthethwa

The EFF said: “It was on this day in 1977 that the evil apartheid regime brutally and cowardly murdered Biko, the founder of the Black Consciousness Movement because they were afraid of his ideas. Long live black consciousness! Long live.”

