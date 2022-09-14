ActionSA, which is also in bed with the DA, fired its councillor who was absent on the day of the council sitting that entertained the motion.
Three ACDP councillors were also subjected to disciplinary proceedings by their party for voting for the motion against Da Gama and the UIM has chopped its councillor.
The DA, ActionSA, Cope and the PA have claimed some councillors were paid by the ANC to vote against Da Gama, and ultimately against mayor Mpho Phalatse.
A motion of no confidence against Phalatse has been derailed after a court ruled against the power of the chair of chairs, Cope’s Colleen Makhubele, to convene a council sitting.
With the removal of several councillors who voted against the DA in the vote against the speaker, Phalatse’s chances of survival — should the motion eventually be tabled for a vote — appear high, assuming those who replace the sacked councillors stick to the party line.
TimesLIVE
IFP boots councillor who voted against DA Joburg speaker
Axe continues to fall on councillors who brought Vasco da Gama’s reign to an abrupt end
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Sbusiso Phakathi has been fired as IFP councillor in the City of Joburg and member of the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) of the party with immediate effect.
This comes after Phakathi joined those who supported the PAC motion of no confidence against the DA’s Vasco da Gama as speaker which succeeded on August 31.
The IFP said this was against the party line since the party was part of the DA-led multi-party coalition government in the city.
Phakathi was charged with bringing the party into disrepute and subjected to a disciplinary hearing last Saturday.
“Mr Sbusiso Phakathi was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute and defying a party mandate. He was thus recalled, with immediate effect, as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg and as a member of the IFP Gauteng PEC,” the party said.
Phakathi is not the first to be axed for supporting the fall of Da Gama.
WATCH | Parties demand probe into claims of ANC ‘brown envelopes’ in Da Gama ousting
TimesLIVE
