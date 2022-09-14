The drama started when Mpofu asked for a postponement to prepare for court proceedings against the suspended public protector.
Dyantyi, who seemed fed up with Mpofu, did not want an adjournment, but for Mpofu to cross-examine a witness. He later acceded to a postponement, but said the session would continue with MPs questioning the witness.
Angered by Dyantyi, Mpofu, after questioning his fairness, told him he would “regret this” and his “day would come”. A shouting match between the two then ensued, with Mpofu telling Dyantyi to “take a chill pill”.
MPs now want Mkhwebane's counsel investigated.
During the tea adjournment, Mpofu said he was “not scared of that guy”.
He said Mkhwebane did not attend Tuesday's proceedings because she had been taken to hospital. Dyantyi criticised her for not alerting the committee.
LISTEN | MPs want Mpofu probed for threatening Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry chair
Suspended public protector's counsel told Qubudile Dyantyi he would pay for being unfair
Image: Gallo Images
Advocate Dali Mpofu and chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi were at each other’s throats during Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing on Tuesday.
Listen:
