×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ex-chief justice, Oscar's judge to sit on Phala Phala impeachment inquiry

15 September 2022 - 06:53 By TimesLIVE
Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. File image
Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. File image
Image: VELI NHLAPO

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a legal panel to assess if there are grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala game farm robbery and alleged cover-up. They are:

  • former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who will chair the panel;
  • former Gauteng judge Thokozile Masipa, known for the high-profile Oscar Pistorius trial; and
  • Prof Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town.

This comes after the African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting the house to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal from office as provided for by section 89 of the constitution. 

The speaker made the selection from 17 nominees recommended by political parties represented in the National Assembly. The parliamentary rules state the panel must consist of three fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected SA citizens, who collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to perform the preliminary assessment of the motion.

The date for the panel to begin its work is yet to be announced, pending “administrative processes”, said the speaker.

The new rules that give effect to the section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018 after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 the National Assembly must put in place procedures to give effect to that section of the constitution.

Ramaphosa told reporters on Saturday he would co-operate fully with the processes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

'She will fall': EFF wants no-confidence vote on speaker Mapisa-Nqakula after Phala Phala move

"Mapisa-Nqakula has allowed herself to be used as a pawn by Ramaphosa," claim the red berets.
Politics
57 minutes ago

Parliament probe clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala 'cover-up'

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence has cleared deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa of involvement in 'covering up' the Phala ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa 'quite relaxed' about Phala Phala investigation process

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes opposition parties are not being malicious in calling for transparency over the Phala Phala robbery scandal.
Politics
3 days ago

Ramaphosa to answer outstanding Phala Phala questions on the pre-scheduled date, MPs told

President Cyril Ramaphosa will only answer outstanding questions about the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm on September 29, a date that had ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Ramaphosa comes to Paul Mashatile’s rescue Politics
  3. ANC plotting Johannesburg council takeover Politics
  4. Controversially sacked Phathiswa Magopeni could make SABC return Politics
  5. Spy ombud’s appointment stalls as opposition rejects ANC picks Politics

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry