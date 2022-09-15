National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a legal panel to assess if there are grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala game farm robbery and alleged cover-up. They are:
- former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who will chair the panel;
- former Gauteng judge Thokozile Masipa, known for the high-profile Oscar Pistorius trial; and
- Prof Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town.
This comes after the African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting the house to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal from office as provided for by section 89 of the constitution.
The speaker made the selection from 17 nominees recommended by political parties represented in the National Assembly. The parliamentary rules state the panel must consist of three fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected SA citizens, who collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to perform the preliminary assessment of the motion.
The date for the panel to begin its work is yet to be announced, pending “administrative processes”, said the speaker.
The new rules that give effect to the section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018 after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 the National Assembly must put in place procedures to give effect to that section of the constitution.
Ramaphosa told reporters on Saturday he would co-operate fully with the processes.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ex-chief justice, Oscar's judge to sit on Phala Phala impeachment inquiry
Image: VELI NHLAPO
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a legal panel to assess if there are grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala game farm robbery and alleged cover-up. They are:
This comes after the African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting the house to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal from office as provided for by section 89 of the constitution.
The speaker made the selection from 17 nominees recommended by political parties represented in the National Assembly. The parliamentary rules state the panel must consist of three fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected SA citizens, who collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to perform the preliminary assessment of the motion.
The date for the panel to begin its work is yet to be announced, pending “administrative processes”, said the speaker.
The new rules that give effect to the section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018 after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 the National Assembly must put in place procedures to give effect to that section of the constitution.
Ramaphosa told reporters on Saturday he would co-operate fully with the processes.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'She will fall': EFF wants no-confidence vote on speaker Mapisa-Nqakula after Phala Phala move
Parliament probe clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala 'cover-up'
Ramaphosa 'quite relaxed' about Phala Phala investigation process
Ramaphosa to answer outstanding Phala Phala questions on the pre-scheduled date, MPs told
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos