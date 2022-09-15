×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | IFP defends planned protest march on City Press

15 September 2022 - 11:25
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa claimed City Press editor Mondli Makhanya cannot write 'objectively' about Mangosuthu Buthelezi because Makhanya is implicated in violence related to the IFP. File photo.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa claimed City Press editor Mondli Makhanya cannot write 'objectively' about Mangosuthu Buthelezi because Makhanya is implicated in violence related to the IFP. File photo.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Listen to the vagarious debate, here: 

IFP spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa joined analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to explain why the party will march to City Press on Friday.

Mkhuleko was at pains to explain they are doing so “as a last resort” in response to multiple “unsubstantiated” claims and “blatant lies” by City Press editor Mondli Makhanya in his columns, over several years, that IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi is “a mass murderer”.

McKaiser pressure-tested the objective of the march, asking whether the IFP wanted Makhanya to stop writing and self-censor. In a vigorous debate, Mkhuleko insisted the IFP is committed to free speech rights, but the IFP also has a right to peaceful protest and speech rights are not absolute.

During the discussion, Mkhuleko claimed Makhanya cannot write “objectively” about Buthelezi because he is implicated in violence related to the IFP. When pushed on this, Mkhuleko insisted he literally means Makhanya was involved in the killing of IFP members.

TimesLIVE contacted Makhanya who dismissed the claim, saying: “What Mkhuleko Hlengwa has said is balderdash.”

When asked for evidence, Mkhuleko promised to share documentary evidence with TimesLIVE. He said the IFP is willing to ventilate the allegations in a legal forum. However, TimesLIVE has still not received the promised documentation. 

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

