'Generational mission and governance': Inside the EFF’s meeting with KZN ANC
Image: EFF
The EFF and ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal had a “useful and necessary meeting” this week to discuss issues affecting the province.
The meeting, held at the EFF’s headquarters in Johannesburg, was chaired by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership included chairperson Siboniso Duma, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and provincial treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
According to the EFF, the meeting discussed political developments in KwaZulu-Natal and focused on the state of municipalities in the province.
Shivambu said the meeting was to discuss generational mission and governance.
The meeting between the two parties comes after EFF leader Julius Malema said he preferred ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile over President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC.
Malema said his party was willing to work with the ruling party under Mashatile’s leadership, rather than the DA, in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections.
Mashatile is in the running for the position of ANC deputy president at the party’s elective conference later this year.
Last month, Duma met with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home to seek “guidance and wisdom” on how to create unity.
“We’ve spoken, among other things, about the issue of building the nation, how to make sure you transfer back what belongs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the economy, wealth and the land. He also advised us on how to unify the province,” he said.
He said more visits to Nkandla were on the cards, saying they will get more wisdom from Zuma.
“We did not discuss the issue of the elective conference. We debated the issue of how to ensure the ANC remains in power, how to maintain the power of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the power of ANC governance after the 2024 elections,” said Duma.
