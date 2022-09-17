ANC Northern Cape opts to endorse Ramaphosa and all six deputy president candidates

The ANC in the Northern Cape has taken a measured approach on the highly contested race for the deputy presidency opting to endorse all six candidates in the running.
At its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Friday, the Northern Cape leadership nominated all six candidates vying for the second-most powerful position in the party ahead of the national conference in December instead of picking a single contender.
According to the PEC, branches must make their choice between the incumbent David Mabuza, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, cabinet ministers Mamoloko Kubayi, Ronald Lamola, Senzo Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier and chair Oscar Mabuyane.
The PEC, however, has agreed to endorse Cyril Ramaphosa for re-election as president.
“This was due to the commitment of the president to renew and reposition the ANC as an agent for change capable to improve the quality of life of all South Africans,” provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said.
Northern Cape effectively becomes the sixth province to endorse Ramaphosa for re-election after Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and North West's endorsement .
The PEC has also put forward Gwen Ramokgopa, Fikile Mbalula and Febe Potgieter for the position of secretary-general, while only nominating Gwede Mantashe for re-election as national chairperson.
Potgieter’s name also features for the position of deputy secretary along with Vuyiswa Tulelo and Maropene Ramokgopa.
The province has chosen Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha as its preferred treasurer along with Lamola.
The PEC resolved that it will not endorse any particular slate but will release to the ANC branches a basket of names of prospective candidates to choose from. The branches of the ANC in their Branch General Meetings must have open and rigorous discussion on the suitability of the names. Such discussions will be guided by the urgent strategic task to renew and reposition the ANC,” Ngxanga said.
“The names are mere proposals to guide the process and in no way presented in an order priority, branches are free to nominate any other names.”
ANC Northern Cape opts to endorse Ramaphosa and all six deputy president candidates
Image: Freddy Mavunda
