Joe Biden recalls Madiba moments as he entertains Ramaphosa at White House

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday met his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.

Ramaphosa arrived in the US on Thursday for a working visit at the White House until Saturday, on the invitation of Biden.

In his opening remarks Biden told Ramaphosa: “It’s an honour to welcome you to the White House, I have been looking forward to this for a while. The United States and South African governments share the same value set.

“I have long been inspired by the long struggle for freedom and justice. One of the great moments of my careers was the first time Nelson Mandela came to the States ... and we all stood there and said hello to him.

“Afterwards he came by my office to say thank you because he had heard that I hadn’t stopped trying to come and visit him in prison and I had said to him that I got stopped and prevented from moving. He was extremely gracious.”

Biden went on to say “we ended up with two great democracies ... We really need to ensure we fully understand one another. We have 600 American companies doing business in South Africa and we are the leader in climate, health and Covid-19.

“I would like to talk to you about that because we want to be able to see you be able to produce a Covid insulin on the continent, in your country.

“Our partnership is essential in addressing the mammoth pressing challenge from the food security threats and South Africa has a voice on the global international stage and we have a lot to talk about not only in the continent of Africa but around the world.”